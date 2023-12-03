Representatives from Vietnamese, Thai navies at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vessels 264 and 265 together with a delegation of Naval Region 5 of the Vietnam People’s Navy led by Col. Trinh Xuan Tung, Deputy Commander and Chief of the Staff of the region, paid a visit to the High Command of Naval Region 2 of the Royal Thai Navy from November 30 to December 3.



Welcoming the Vietnamese guests, Rear Admiral Thawatchai Phimmuang, Deputy Commander of Region 2 of the Royal Thai Navy, emphasised that the relations between the two forces have been continuously strengthened and developed, making an important contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the waters bordering Vietnam - Thailand, and creating favourable conditions for the peoples of the two countries to develop the marine economy.

For his part, Tung said that he believes with the foundation of good traditional relations built and nurtured by the two navies, the coordination between the forces will be more and more effective and practical, contributing to deepening the friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding and trust between the two navies.

In their working programme, the two sides also exchanged information, shared experiences, and discussed issues of mutual concern, including strengthening communication on legal knowledge and the responsibility of fishermen of the two countries in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

In the coming time, the two sides will continue to promote patrol activities and delegation exchanges. They will also effectively maintain communication channels, especially hotlines, and promptly coordinate to properly handle unexpected incidents at sea constructively and with respect to international law, independence, national sovereignty, and for the benefit of each country./.