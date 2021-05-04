Culture - Sports Dong Thap striving to preserve intangible cultural heritage The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap recently released a plan on preserving and bringing into play the art of “Don ca tai tu” music and song and “Ho Dong Thap” (Dong Thap singing), both of which are national intangible cultural heritages, so as to improve awareness and raise a sense of responsibility in the community and the political system regarding the task.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to face Lebanon for place at Futsal World Cup National coach Pham Minh Giang said Vietnam are happy with the Futsal World Cup playoff draw in which Vietnam will play Lebanon searching for a second visit to the global tournament.

Culture - Sports Month-long photography event begins A month-long photography event themed “Photo Hanoi ‘21” is taking place in the capital city to honour local and foreign photographers.