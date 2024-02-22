Vietnamese toothbrushes subject to Türkiye’s extended application of self-defence tax
The General Directorate of Imports (DGI) under Ministry of Trade of Türkiye has issued a notice extending the application of self-defence tax on toothbrushes, including those from Vietnam, imported into the country from February 3, 2024, to February 2, 2027, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority.
Vietnam is not excluded because it is on the list of the countries with significant imports into Türkiye. The product being investigated/applied with self-defence tax is coded HS 9603.21.00.00.19.
The tax rate for the first year from February 3, 2024 - February 2, 2025 is 0.13 USD a piece. The figure will be reduced to 0.11 USD a piece for the second year, and 0.09 USD for the third year.
The Trade Remedies Authority said that on February 2, 2021, the DGI issued a notice on the application of self-defence tax globally from February 3, 2021, to February 2, 2024./.