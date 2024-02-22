Business Vietnam's aquatic product exports expected to recover in 2024 Vietnam’s aquatic product exports in January surged 60.8% year-on-year to 730 million USD, making a positive signal for the year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Business VinFast to break ground for integrated electric vehicle facility in India Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said on February 21 that it will break ground for its integrated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing site in Thoothukudi city, India’s Tamil Nadu state, on February 25.

Business SBV injects large amount of money to support capital for banks The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on February 20 net injected more than 5 trillion VND (nearly 204 million USD) into the banking system through the open market operation (OMO) channel to support capital for commercial banks.

Business First int’l freight transport train in Lunar New Year departs The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) on February 21 started the first international freight transport train in the Year of the Dragon from Song Than station in Di An city in the southern province of Binh Duong to Zhengzhou in China's Henan province.