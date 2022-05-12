Business US partners interested in Vietnam’s energy development orientations Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on May 11 (local time) accompanied Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in many activities in the US, including meetings with US partners operating in the field of energy.

Business IFC, HDBank in tie-up to help SMEs scale up finance, enter global supply chains The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) signed a memorandum of understanding on May 11 to become strategic partners for helping small and medium enterprises scale up finance and participate in global supply chains, including high-tech agricultural chains.

Business Vietnam keen on promoting agricultural partnership with US Vietnam views the US as an important partner in the field of agriculture, stated Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan at a working session with representatives from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Washington D.C. on May 11.

Business Over 1.1 million customers register for Mobile Money service The total number of customers registering for and using the Mobile Money service reached more than 1.1 million by the end of March.