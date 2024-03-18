Politics MoFA enhances ties with UNESCO to promote cultural diplomacy: Minister To promote cultural diplomacy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has proactively coordinated with international organisations, especially the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Diplomacy helps mobilise external resources for socio-economic development: minister Foreign affairs and diplomacy have played a pioneering role in mobilising external resources to serve the country's socio-economic development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told a question and answer session at the National Assembly Standing Committee’s 31st sitting on March 18.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Disciplinary measures against Party officials in Vinh Phuc, Quang Ngai The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission scruntinised violations of and proposed disciplinary actions be taken against officials of the Party Committees of Vinh Phuc and Quang Ngai provinces, at its 38th session in Hanoi on March 18.