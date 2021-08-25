At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan chaired a welcome ceremony and hosted a reception for US Vice President Kamala Harris in Hanoi on August 25.

Harris is the first incumbent US Vice President has visited Vietnam.

Xuan congratulated Harris on being elected as the first female Vice President of the US and hailed the significance of the US leader's visit, which, she said, helps to foster relations between Vietnam and the US in particular, and cooperative ties between the US and regional countries in general.

She affirmed that Vietnam has consistently followed a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, active and proactive international integration in a comprehensive, extensive and effective manner; being a good friend, a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (right) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo: VNA)

Xuan stressed that one of Vietnam's priorities is to further deepening bilateral ties with friends and important partners, including the US – one of its leading important partners.

According to the Vietnamese Vice President, the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership is developing practically and effectively in bilateral, regional and global cooperation fields.

On the occasion, she thanked the US Government and people for providing practical and timely support for Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 over the recent time.

Harris, for her part, reaffirmed that the US supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam, and treasures its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam on the basis of respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime.

She also asserted her strong commitment to promoting extensive, stable and solid ties between the two countries in the near future.

Discussing measures to boost bilateral cooperation in health care, education and post-pandemic recovery, Xuan affirmed that Vietnam always strives to promote gender equality and child protection and care, and carry out social security policies for vulnerable groups in the society.

She thanked the US Government for funding projects to enhance women’s participation as well as support vulnerable groups.

Lauding bilateral coordination in education - training and human resource development, Xuan welcomed US volunteers to Vietnam to teach English in the time to come.

The Vietnamese leader also took this occasion to suggest the US Government continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to reside and work in the country, helping them to become an effective bridge to bring Vietnam – US ties closer.

Vietnam will offer all possible support for US citizens, businesses and organisations to travel, study and invest in the Southeast Asian country, she said./.