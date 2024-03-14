Politics Alumni contribute to Vietnam-Cambodia relations The Cambodian Alumni in Vietnam Association (CAVA) paid a courtesy visit to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang on March 13 more than a month after its establishment.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 31st session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired the opening ceremony of the NA Standing Committee’s 31st session in Hanoi on March 14.

Politics Vietnam considers US a strategically important partner: Vice State President Vietnam regards the US as a strategically important partner, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan affirmed at a meeting with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate Patty Murray on March 13 in Washington, D.C.

Politics Minister affirms effective protection of overseas Vietnamese The protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities abroad has been carried out effectively and obtained many important results, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.