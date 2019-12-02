Vietnamese women association in Tanzania supports orphans
The Vietnamese Women Association in Tanzania on December 1 pays a visit and presents gifts to orphans in the country's Bagamoyo city (Photo: VNA)
Pretoria (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese Women Association in Tanzania on December 1 paid a visit and presented gifts to orphans in Bagamoyo city, 70 km from the country’s Dar es Salaam capital city.
The charity activity was supported by the Embassy of Vietnam in Tanzania and Vietnamese businesses in the African nation, including the Halotel joint venture of Vietnam’s telecom group Viettel.
The delegation provided the Kamelot Home, which is home to 30 orphans, with necessities such as rice, corn starch, beans, cooking oil, confectionery, stationery and clothes.
At the event, members of the women association also joined extracurricular activities with the children.
It is the second time in this year the Vietnamese Women Association in Tanzania has organised the visit to the facility, and the next charity activity of the association is slated for early 2020./.
