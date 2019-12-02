Society HCM City, Mekong Delta to improve waterway route for goods transport The waterway links between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta region through river and canal networks, which are proved to be more advantageous to trade than their road counterparts, have not been fully utilised.

Society Consultation workshop on Mekong Delta agricultural transformation The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam held a consultation workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 2 to discuss the Mekong Delta Agricultural Transformation Programme.

Society Vietnam Red Cross launches writing contest on volunteer activities The Vietnam Red Cross (VNRC) on December 2 launched a writing contest on volunteer activities, named ‘I volunteer’, as part of its activities to celebrate the International Day of Volunteers (December 5).