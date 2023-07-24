Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese women’s karate team won the gold medal in kumite after beating Iranian team 2-0 in the final match on July 23 at the on-going 2023 Asian Senior Karate Championship in Malaysia.

To enter the final, Vietnamese team, comprising Hoang Thi My Tam, Nguyen Thi Ngoan, Dinh Thi Huong and Vang Thi Ngoc My, defeated Nepal and China teams in the qualifying round and Hong Kong (China) in the semi final.

The Vietnamese women’s team successfully wrapped up the tournament with one gold, two silver, and one bronze medals.

The Asian Senior Karate Championship provides a premise for the Vietnamese karate team to prepare for the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), taking place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China./.