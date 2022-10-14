Culture - Sports Ha Nam hosting National Cheo Festival 2022 The National Cheo Festival 2022 is being organised from October 12 to 28 in the northern province of Ha Nam, presenting an opportunity for experts to assess the quality of cheo performances and implement appropriate decisions and strategies to develop the folk music genre in the modern world.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Pho among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold in almost all street corners in Vietnam, finds itself at the 34th place in a list of 100 most popular dishes in the world as complied by international food magazine TasteAtlas.

Culture - Sports Japanese film festival to take place in four cities A Japanese film festival will be held in major cities across the countries between October 21 and November 27, according to the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam.