Vietnamese women’s team falls one spot in latest FIFA rankings
The Vietnamese women’s national team ranks 34th in FIFA rankings. (Photo: AFF)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese women's national football team has dropped one place in the latest world rankings released on October 13 by global governing body FIFA, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
With no games over the past two months the team has fallen to 34th spot with 1,643.66 points.
Despite this drop, the Vietnamese women’s national team managed to maintain their top position in Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand who are 41st in the global rankings with 1,555 points and Myanmar who are 48th with 1,517.95 points.
In Asia as a whole, Vietnam is currently ranked sixth, trailing behind powerhouses such as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) who are 10th in the world rankings, Japan in 11th, Australia in 13th, China in 15th, and the Republic of Korea in 17th.
Elsewhere, the United States retained their top spot with 2,087.48 points, whilst Sweden moved into second place and Germany dropped to third to complete the globe’s top three.
The October rankings play an important role for national teams when it comes to securing places for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as the organisers will use the rankings to determine the seeding categories for the upcoming World Cup.
Being placed 34th in the global rankings, the Vietnamese team is seeded in group three ahead of the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on October 22.
The latest rankings are set to be announced on December 9./.