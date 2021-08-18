Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Vietnamese youth actively contribute to int'l integration

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union is one of the active members participating in annual activities held globally, helping to affirm the importance and promote the roles of youth, contributing to the country's extensive international integration process.
VNA

  • The Vietnamese youth delegation participates in the 45th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program in 2018 held in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Vietnamese youth delegates participate in the 45th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program in 2018. (Photo: VNA)

  • Youngsters of Vietnam and China participate in a programme to plant 66 trees to protect the environment on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the Vietnam-China diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Vietnamese youth delegation participates in the 2019 Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union sets up youth volunteer teams to support vaccination rollout against COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

  • Members of Central Agencies’ Bloc Youth Union deliver essential goods to support Bac Giang province in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: VNA)

  • Volunteer students provide free tutoring classes for disadvantaged students in Thao Dien ward, Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums