Vietnamese youth actively contribute to int'l integration
-
The Vietnamese youth delegation participates in the 45th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program in 2018 held in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Vietnamese youth delegates participate in the 45th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program in 2018. (Photo: VNA)
-
Youngsters of Vietnam and China participate in a programme to plant 66 trees to protect the environment on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the Vietnam-China diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Vietnamese youth delegation participates in the 2019 Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union sets up youth volunteer teams to support vaccination rollout against COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
-
Members of Central Agencies’ Bloc Youth Union deliver essential goods to support Bac Giang province in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: VNA)
-
Volunteer students provide free tutoring classes for disadvantaged students in Thao Dien ward, Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)