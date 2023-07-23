Culture - Sports Enjoy horseback riding in Hanoi Horseback riding has become an increasingly popular activity among Vietnamese people. More equestrian clubs and schools have opened recently, to cater to demand for experiencing the aristocratic sport loved by both young people and foreigners.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s hearing impaired footballers to compete at Summer Deaf Games in Russia The Vietnamese deaf football team has undergone training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in preparation for the Summer Deaf Games “We Are Together Sport” that will be held in Ufa, Bashkortostan Republic of Russia from July 23 to August 2, according to Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).