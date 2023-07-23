Vietnamese-Austria designer helps promote traditional ao dai to the world
Vietnamese-Austria well-known fashion designer La Hong Nhut (commonly known as La Hong), who has won many fashion awards in Austria, has expressed the desire to make more efforts to bolster culture and art exchanges between the two countries through promoting ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) to Austrian friends.
La Hong has a special passion for design and fashion. Among his collections so far, costumes inspired by Vietnamese ao dai make up a large part.
In the programme "Vietnam Day in Austria" held in Vienna late September 2022 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietmam-Austria diplomatic ties, participants greatly admired and applauded the performance of the ao dai collection designed by La Hong.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Europe about the reason for him to spend a lot of time and effort to introduce Vietnamese ao dai in fashion shows, La Hong said he loves the traditional Vietnamese costume, which is simple but can provide opportunities for designers to create new designs in accordance with current trends.
La Hong said he has always introduced ao dai in his fashion shows in Austria and Europe.
The designer affirmed that he will continue to explore new ideas from ao dai to promote the image of Vietnamese culture and tradition to the world, expressing the hope that Asian and international friends will own the ones designed by him.
On the occasion of President Vo Van Thuong's official visit to Austria, La Hong said he is honoured to be one of the individuals invited by the Vietnamese Embassy in Austria to attend the President’s meeting with overseas Vietnamese in Austria and Europe./.