Vientiane (VNA) - The Nguyen Du Vietnamese-Lao Bilingual School in Vientiane wrapped up its 2019-2020 school year on July 31.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, acting headmaster Sivanheuang Phengkhammay said 2020 has been a special year, with COVID-19 dealing a blow on all socio-economic aspects and classes being put on hold at times.

With joint efforts by the school and relevant agencies, however, the school year was completed in keeping with quality standards and the schedule from the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports.

Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos Vu Tu Oanh spoke highly of the school’s achievements in the freshly-concluded school year.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the school, run by the Association of Vietnamese in Vientiane, still ensured studies during and after the lifting of social distancing measures while complying with guidelines from the Lao Government on disease prevention and combat, she added.

The diplomat called on the school to encourage life-long learning, improve the quality of its teachers, and apply information technology in management and teaching methods./.