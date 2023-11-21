Society IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference opens in Hanoi The 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (AP11), themed “Asia-Pacific: Preparedness for Disasters”, took place in Hanoi on November 21.

Travel Travel firms offer promotions for New Year tours Travel firms in Ho Chi Minh City are offering promotion programmes for New Year holidays, aiming to convince customers to book tours early.

Society Wartime objects, documents displayed in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City-based War Remnants Museum is hosting a special exhibition with 177 wartime photos, objects, and documents.

Society Vietnam shaping national land database The building of the national land database has achieved certain results, but still lags behind schedule, reported the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.