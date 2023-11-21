Vietnam-Germany University marks 15th anniversary
Founded on September 1, 2008, the university has attracted nearly 3,000 students enrolled in seven undergraduate and 10 master's programmes with a focus on high-tech engineering and economics. (Photo: vgu.edu.vn)Binh Duong (VNA) – The establishment of the Vietnam-Germany University (VGU) is a fruit of the longstanding special relations between the two countries, stated Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc at a November 21 ceremony marking the facility’s 15th founding anniversary.
Strong support from an association of nearly 40 German universities has helped the VGU expand international opportunities, following the German education model, Phuc noted in his remarks.
Founded on September 1, 2008, the university has attracted nearly 3,000 students enrolled in seven undergraduate and 10 master's programmes with a focus on high-tech engineering and economics.
The World Bank has provided a 200 million USD grant for the VGU to construct a new campus and facilitate training and research, serving the development of high-quality human resources in the southern province of Binh Duong and the southeastern region of Vietnam.
Looking ahead to 2030, the VGU has set a plan to extend its scale to 6,000 students and achieve new breakthroughs in academic partnerships between Asia and Europe./.