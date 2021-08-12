Politics Government exerts every effort to fight pandemic, ensure sustainable growth: Minister The Government considers the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic the most important and urgent task at present, urging ministries, sectors and localities to exert all efforts to fight the pandemic and ensure sustainable growth.

Politics Infographic Significant milestones in development of ASEAN Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained significant achievements.

Politics Macro economy basically stabilised in seven months: PM The macro economy was basically stabilised in the first seven months of this year, with remarkable achievements recorded in many spheres, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on August 11.

Politics Cuban leaders extend congratulations to newly re-elected President, Prime Minister Top leaders of Cuba have sent messages of congratulations to Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on their re-elections at the first session of the 15th National Assembly.