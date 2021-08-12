Vietnam-India cooperation effective at international forums: official
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted effective cooperation between Vietnam and India at international and regional forums and within the frameworks of ASEAN and Greater Mekong Sub-region at a virtual workshop on August 12.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted effective cooperation between Vietnam and India at international and regional forums and within the frameworks of ASEAN and Greater Mekong Sub-region at a virtual workshop on August 12.
The workshop was held by Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Kumar Verma to mark his nation’s 75th Independence Day (August 15).
Addressing the event, Dung congratulated India on its significant socio-economic achievements during the period and reviewed Vietnam – India relations from traditional friendship to strategic partnership in 2007 and comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016.
The diplomat proposed measures and orientations to enhance the ties in the post-COVID-19 period and amid the ongoing 4th Industrial Revolution.
On the occasion, Dung expressed his gratitude toward the Indian Government and people’s valuable assistance for Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic.
Participants exchanged their views on the formation and development of India since it obtained independence and the history of Vietnam – India relations originated from cultural and religious exchanges dating back more than 2,000 years ago.
They analysed the two nations’ conditions and strengths and recommended specific measures to further bolster their bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in the time to come./.