Videos President holds talks with Austrian counterpart President Vo Van Thuong is in Vienna for an official visit to Austria. The visit is made at the invitation of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Politics Vietnamese, Austrian Presidents meet with the press President Vo Van Thuong and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen presided over a joint press conference in Vienna on July 24, announcing the results of their talks and agreeing on orientations and measures to further promote and deepen the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations.

Politics Top legislator receives former Speaker of RoK National Assembly National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 24 for former Speaker of the Republic of Korea’s National Assembly Byeong-seug.