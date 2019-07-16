President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations Nguyen Phuong Nga (front, third, left) and representatives of the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)

– President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga received a delegation from the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship (ISCUF) led by its Vice President Das Saktidhar, in Hanoi on July 16.The ISCUF delegation is on a working visit to Vietnam from July 15-20.VUFO President Nga stressed the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India originated from cultural, historical and religious exchanges and was founded by late President Ho Chi Minh and late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.The relations have been maintained, fostered, and upgraded to “comprehensive strategic partnership” in September 2016. Along with that, people-to-people exchange has developed via visits, and especially the annual India-Vietnam friendship festival, which was held nine times and will have its 10th edition to take place in August in Vietnam, she said.ISCUF Vice President Das Saktidhar said visit and cultural exchanges help boost bilateral friendship and promote mutual understanding.He hoped that the visit will contribute to enhancing multi-faceted cooperation and open up cooperation opportunities for his organization and the Vietnam-India Friendship Association.Founded in 1941, ISCUF aims to set up friendship and solidarity with socialist countries around the world.VUFO and ISCUF set up relations in 2017 and signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2017-2022 in July the same year.-VNA