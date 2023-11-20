At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group held its fourth meeting in Hanoi on November 20.



Chairing the event, head of the group Truong Thi Mai said the Vietnam-Japan relationship is now at its best stage in history since the establishment of diplomatic relations, marked by a high level of political trust.



Speaking highly of the group's activities since the third meeting, Mai, who is also Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, highlighted the exchange of delegations and meetings on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, joint cultural and people-to-people exchange activities, thereby affirming the crucial role of the group in building relations between the two countries’ leaders, parliamentarians, the group and the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA).



Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations and deputy head of the group Le Thu Ha said in the last half of this year, the group continued to be one of the most active and effective parliamentary friendship ones, engaging in numerous high-level contacts and diverse activities.



Next year, the group will continue working with the two countries’ agencies to hold activities marking the anniversary, thus leaving a lasting impression on the bilateral extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. It will also step up and jointly hold the exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two countries and legislatures, and strengthen the exchange of lawmakers as well.



At the same time, it will continue partnering with the JVPFA and Japanese lawmakers to boost coordination in various fields, including trade, investment, health, education, agro-forestry, people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.



At the event, participants offered opinions on the group’s activities for next year./.