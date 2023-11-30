Vietnam-Japan relations expected to grow further
President Vo Van Thuong delivers a speech at the National Diet of Japan. (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – The elevation of the Vietnam-Japan relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” serves as an impulse for the bilateral relations to grow further in the time ahead.
The view was shared by former Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Umeda Kunio and member of the Japanese House of Representatives Yoichiro Aoyagi in interviews granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the official visit to the East Asian nation by President Vo Van Thuong from November 27-30.
Umeda suggested the two countries consolidate what they are doing, elaborating that Japan needs to increase its attractiveness to Vietnam.
There are many Vietnamese restaurants in Japan, and the number of TV programmes in the Vietnamese language is on the rise, he said, noting Japanese people have better understanding about the Southeast Asian nation, which is the key to promoting the bilateral ties.
The former ambassador highlighted the role of the people-to-people exchange in enhancing the relationship, as well as the similarities shared by the two countries in culture and religion, and suggested them jointly hold festivals to foster the links between their residents and mutual understanding.
Vietnam and Japan can strengthen collaboration in all fields, including politics, security, economy, culture and sports, he said.
Yoichiro also held that the people-to-people exchange has contributed to forging the bilateral ties over the past half century and it will maintain the role in the upcoming 50 years.
Culture is another factor that helps strengthen the bilateral ties, and the Japanese side hopes to maintain the Vietnam Festival at Yoyogi Park in the time ahead, said Yoichiro, who co-chairs of the festival's Executive Committee./.