Vietnam-Japan relationship makes firm strides: Ambassador
Despite limited investments globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese investors are still interested in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The relationship between Vietnam and Japan has made firm strides towards the opening of a new period, and is expected to grow further in the future, Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio has said.
In an interview with the press ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s visit to Vietnam from April 30 – May 1, the ambassador said the two countries have reaped considerable achievements across spheres since the trip to Japan by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in November 2021, despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first visit to Vietnam by Kishida in his capacity as the Prime Minister of Japan, Yamada stressed, expressing his belief that leaders of the two sides will have candid discussions to strengthen the bilateral ties.
Recalling the Japan trip by PM Chinh, the ambassador said the two Government leaders shared the view on the endless potential of the relationship which is not only bilateral but also regionally and globally strategic.
The “Towards the Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia” joint statement and a list of cooperation projects have also been announced, he added.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. (Photo: VNA)Since PM Chinh’s visit, the cooperation scope between the two countries has been expanded, from bilateral economy to politics and security, and regional and international issues.
According to the diplomat, despite limited investments globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese investors are still interested in the Southeast Asian nation.
He cited the Vietnam-Japan investment promotion conference held on the occasion of PM Chinh’s visit which saw the participation of 1,000 people, both online and offline, as an example. At the conference, 45 memoranda of understanding worth up to 12 billion USD were inked, he said, attributing this to growth potential, political stability, outstanding human resources, and cultural closeness between Vietnam and Japan.
Lauding Vietnam’s efforts in shifting towards green growth and cut carbon emissions, and PM Chinh’s commitments to carbon emission neutrality by 2050 at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), Yamada suggested the country continue to draft initiatives to achieve the target.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio. (Photo: VNA)The diplomat also highlighted the joint action plan on climate change towards carbon neutrality signed by Japanese Minister of the Environment Yamaguchi Tsuyoshi and Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha during PM Chinh’s visit.
Japan will enhance comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, covering policy, technology and finance, with the waste-to-energy plant project in Vietnam’s northern province of Bac Ninh as an example.
Under the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), the Japanese Government will provide financial aid for Vietnam to purchase equipment using Japanese technologies, and further contribute to the circular economy in the country.
Up to 40 JCM projects have been approved in Vietnam so far, the ambassador pointed out, stressing that Japan will foster such kind of cooperation in the time ahead./.