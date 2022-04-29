Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio. (Photo: VNA)

The diplomat also highlighted the joint action plan on climate change towards carbon neutrality signed by Japanese Minister of the Environment Yamaguchi Tsuyoshi and Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha during PM Chinh’s visit.Japan will enhance comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, covering policy, technology and finance, with the waste-to-energy plant project in Vietnam’s northern province of Bac Ninh as an example.Under the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), the Japanese Government will provide financial aid for Vietnam to purchase equipment using Japanese technologies, and further contribute to the circular economy in the country.Up to 40 JCM projects have been approved in Vietnam so far, the ambassador pointed out, stressing that Japan will foster such kind of cooperation in the time ahead./.