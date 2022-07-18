According to the leader, defence-security continues to be one of the most important pillars in bilateral ties, while economic cooperation has been fruitful, with two-way trade constantly rising at two digits over recent years and Vietnam being the third largest investor in Laos with total investment of about 5.4 billion USD. Bilateral partnership in education-training - a strategic cooperative field as well as in culture, health care, transport and energy has also been growing, the same as ties among localities of both sides, he said.

An art performance at the celebration (Photo: VNA)

He underlined that amid the rapid, complicated and unpredictable changes in the world and region, the two Parties, State and peoples should further solidify their solidarity and cooperation, while working hard together to protect and promote their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership.The Party, State and People of Vietnam always strongly and comprehensively support the renewal cause of Laos, while attaching great importance and give top priority to the special relationship that is both brotherhood and comradeship between the two Parties and countries.For his part, Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany stressed that the Party, State and people of Laos are proud to make contributions to the combat alliance with Vietnam. He highlighted the significance of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, an important legal foundation for the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.He said that despite current difficulties, Vietnam has still given timely and precious support to Laos, which vividly reflects the rare and special ties between Laos and Vietnam.He said that the great achievements of Vietnam in all fields provide a motivation for Laos during the country’s national defence and construction./.