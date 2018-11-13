Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Minh Hong (standing) addresses the press conference on November 13 (Photo: mic.gov.vn)

– The “Vietnam-Laos Special Friendship” Festive Day will be held on December 4-5 in Dien Bien city, northern Dien Bien province, with the aim of promoting images of a renovated Vietnam and the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.At the press conference introducing the event in Hanoi on November 13, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Minh Hong said 2018 marks the 56th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and the 41st anniversary of the signing of the Treaty for Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries.During their respective renovation cause, the two countries have obtained immense socio-economic and foreign affair achievements that helped bolster and expand their cooperation over various fields, Hong said.The “Vietnam-Laos Special Friendship” Festive Day will have art performances and photo exhibitions featuring the glorious stages of the special relations between Vietnam and Laos.A seminar promoting trade and tourism of the host province will look to connect local businesses with those from other localities sharing the border with Laos.The festive day will aim to raise the awareness of sectors and residents in border areas in safeguarding firmly the country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as peace and stability for the development cause, and raising the country’s prestige in the wider region, Hong said.The event is co-organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the People’s Committee of Dien Bien province.-VNA