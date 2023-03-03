Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Laos reached 99.2 million USD in January, a year-on-year decrease of 27.3%.

Vietnamese shipments to Laos were valued at 27.8 million USD, down 35% from a year ago, while its imports from Laos reached 71.4 million USD, a year-on-year decline of 23.8%.



Major exports included vegetables and fruits with 1.94 million USD and petroleum products of all kinds 3 million USD, representing respective increases of 242.2% and 24.9% against the corresponding period last year.



Its main imports from Laos were corn, rubber, wood and wood products and fertilisers of all types.

Two-way trade revenue between Vietnam and Laos in 2022 grew 24% year-on-year to reach some 1.7 billion USD.

Vietnam exported 656 million USD worth of goods to the neighboring country in 2022, up over 10%. The included mainly oil and gas, fertilizers, steel, machinery and accessories, and means of transport. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s imports were valued at over 1 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 35%, with main items including wood and wood products, fertilisers, rubber and corn.

In December alone, the two-way trade stood at 211 million USD, up 60% from a year earlier./.