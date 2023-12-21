Vietnam-RoK relationship expected to grow stronger: Deputy PMs
The elevation of Vietnam- Republic of Korea (RoK) relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in late 2022 opened up a new period for more practical, effective and comprehensive development, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai told his Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho during their phone talks on December 21.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Khai noted with pleasure the outstanding development of the bilateral cooperation in various spheres, saying the RoK has become one of Vietnam’s top economic partners.
For his part, Choo stressed that December 22 is of significance as the two countries will celebrate the 31st anniversary of their diplomatic ties, and used this occasion to thanked Khai for his contributions to the enhancement of economic cooperation.
Reviewing the outcomes of the Vietnam-RoK economic cooperation dialogue at the deputy prime ministerial level in Hanoi in March, the officials expressed their hope to meet at the third dialogue next year to seek solutions to boost the bilateral economic ties.
They shared the view that the two sides need to stay united to sail through obstacles amidst complex, unpredictable developments of the regional and world situation.
Khai suggested Choo continue his support and contributions to the cooperation, saying the two countries should maintain regular delegation exchanges and all-level contacts, and strengthen collaboration in national defence and security, and economy in a more balanced and sustainable way for mutual benefits.
Khai also suggested Choo encourage Korean firms to expand their investments in Vietnam, especially in such priority areas as infrastructure, production of high-tech electronic devices, semiconductors, big data, bio-technology, and smart urban areas, with attention paid to the transfer of technology and capital.
The Deputy PM also called on the RoK to admit more Vietnamese labourers and expand cooperation between the two countries in this field, increase its non-refundable aid to the Southeast Asian nation, especially in research and development and innovation, and transfer core and source technologies to Vietnam.
He proposed the two sides step up collaboration in telecoms, IT, e-government building, digital transformation, digital economy, green economy and circular economy.
Choo affirmed that he will instruct relevant agencies to make thorough preparations for the third dialogue, thus contributing to the bilateral ties, and noted his hope to soon re-visit Vietnam./.