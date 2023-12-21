Politics Foreign officials applaud Vietnam’s ties with France, UNESCO Some French and international officials have applauded the Vietnam - France relations as well as the Southeast Asian country’s contributions to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2023.

Politics Vietnam, South Africa should further bolster economic ties: Diplomat Vietnam and South Africa should further tap their economic cooperation potential to make their economic partnership match the sound bilateral political relations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam enjoys sound ties with South American countries: Diplomat An array of political and cultural activities were held to mark the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Argentina and Uruguay, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay Duong Quoc Thanh has said.

Politics Vietnam, African Union establish diplomatic relations Vietnam wishes to strengthen cooperation with the African Union (AU) in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and culture, and in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ethiopia Nguyen Nam Tien has said.