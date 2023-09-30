Society Vietnamese children around the world enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival Various activities were held for Vietnamese children around the world on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a Vietnamese traditional festival that is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, which falls on September 29 this year.

Society Biggest festival of Caodaism attracts tens of thousands of visitors Tens of thousands of visitors and local residents joined Cao Dai followers at the “Hoi Yen Dieu Tri Cung”, the biggest festival of the Cao Dai sect, in the southern province of Tay Ninh on September 29 night.

Society PM issues instruction on overcoming aftermath of traffic accident in Dong Nai Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued instructions to relevant ministries, agencies and localities to promptly overcome the aftermath of a serious traffic accident that killed four in the southern province of Dong Nai on September 30 early morning.

Society Can Tho seeks cooperation with French partners A delegation of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho made a trip to France from September 25-29 to enhance cooperation with French partners and attend the Nice Climate Summit 2023 at the invitation of the Nice authorities.