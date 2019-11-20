Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam's three times hosting UN Day of Vesak The National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha will host the 16th United Nations Day of Vesak (UNDV) celebrations and international Buddhist conference in Ha Nam Province from May 12 to May 14.

Culture - Sports Infographic Chol Chnam Thmay festival Chol Chnam Thmay is a new year festival of the Khmer in the south, signalling the start of a new crop. It is also their happiest day during the year.