Politics Foreign Minister hosts Japanese CDP leader Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a reception for President of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) Izumi Kenta in Hanoi on August 31 on the occasion of Izumi’s visit to Vietnam from August 29-31.

Politics President of Japanese House of Councillors to visit Vietnam President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 4-7, according to the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations.

Politics Vietnam makes confident strides on path of national independence, socialism: President Vietnam has made confident strides on path of national independence and socialism for global peace, friendship, cooperation and development, said President Vo Van Thuong in his speech at the celebration of the 78th National Day of Vietnam on August 31.

Politics Vietnam protests use of force against fishing boats Vietnam opposes any use of force against its fishing vessels operating normally at sea, threatening the life and safety as well as causing damage to the property and interests of fishermen, running counter to international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on August 31.