Representatives for Khang Dien House Trading and Investment JCS accepting the Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design award. (Photo: VNA)

The 5th Property Guru Vietnam Property Awards honoured 52 of Vietnam’s most prestigious and respected property developers at the InterContinental Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23.Presented by Kohler and organised by Oriental Media in Vietnam, the awards included categories for HCM City and Hanoi, recognising affordable, mid-end, high-end and luxury condo, office, hotel and retail properties, as well as outstanding residential developments in Nha Trang, Da Nang and Ha Long Bay.Kien A Corporation won the top award for Best Developer as well as the new Best Mixed Use Developer award at the country’s biggest and most respected property awards programme.“Showcasing outstanding design vision, intricate development concepts and an applaud-worthy commitment to creating communities that inspire and thrive, Kien A Corporation is taking big, bold and brilliant steps forward with world-class developments in Vietnam such as Lavila Nam Sai Gon Township and is a noteworthy winner,” said the independent panel of judges.The Best Boutique Developer award went to SonKim Land Corporation.The event presented five other new awards in recognition of the industry’s niche segments: Best Sustainable Developer was won by Gamuda Land (HCM City) JCS, Best Hospitality Developer was given to CapitaLand Vietnam, Best Breakthrough Developer went to Alpha King, Best Industrial Developer was won by VSIP JSC and the Best Lifestyle Developer was given to MIKGroup.This year’s event was supported by gold sponsors Hitachi Elevators & Escalators, An Cuong Wood Working, LMG and Malloca; silver sponsors Dulux Professional, Electrolux and VietCeramics; official portal partner Batdongsan.com.vn; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official supervisor BDO and local representative Oriental Media Vietnam.The media partners were Viet Nam News, Deluxe Magazine, Vietnam Heritage and Forbes Vietnam.Last year, 43 awards were given to more than 25 companies and public-private entities.The event is part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards programme established in Thailand in 2005. - VNA