Vietnam’s biggest wind power plant operational
At the inaugural ceremony (Photo: VNA)Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The Trungnam Group put into operation a wind power plant in Loi Hai and Bac Phong communes, Thuan Bac district, south-central Ninh Thuan province, on April 16.
This is the biggest wind power project in Vietnam that has been combined with a 204MW solar power plant to form a solar and wind farm complex considered the largest and unique one in the country and Southeast Asia.
The solar and wind farm complex in Thuan Bac district (Photo: VNA)
The solar-wind power farm complex will supply a total 950 million kWh per year for the country’s grid.
The first phase of the wind power plant was completed in 2019 with a capacity of 39.95MW. The second phase of the plant has an additional capacity of 64MW, and the third phase, 48MW.
According to Tran Quoc Nam, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Ninh Thuan is now taking the lead with 32 solar power projects with a total capacity amounting to 2,257 MW, and three wind power projects with accumulate capacity of 329 MW./.