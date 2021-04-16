Business International credit rating organisations interested in Vietnamese market Many international credit rating organisations want to join the Vietnamese market, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.

Business Vietnam’s wood exports expected to hit new record Vietnam’s wood exports have increased over the last few years and are expected to reach a new record in 2021.

Business Vietinbank eyes 16.8 trillion VND in pre-tax profit Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) has set a goal of posting 16.8 trillion VND (728.1 million USD) in pre-tax profit this year, the bank’s annual general meeting on April 16 heard.

Business Korean firms look to invest in auto parts industry in Vietnam Many businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are looking to connect and get more information about the Vietnamese market as well as investment policies of the country, especially in auto parts, mechanics, and electronics, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).