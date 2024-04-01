Vietnam’s billionaires move up in Hurun Global Rich List
(Photo: hurunindia.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, at 4.8 billion USD, moved 252 places to rank 678th in the Hurun Global Rich List 2024.
According to the Shanghai-based Research Institute’s list, other Vietnamese billionaires also moved up the rankings, including Techcombank Chairman Ho Hung Anh (up 833 places to 1,787th with 2 billion USD), Chairman of steel maker Hoa Phat Tran Dinh Long (up 466 places to 1,855th with 1.9 billion USD), budget carrier Vietjet’s CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (up 153 places to 2,038th with 1.7 billion USD), and Chairman of Truong Hai Auto Tran Ba Duong (up 47 places to 2,573rd with 1.3 billion USD).
Tesla CEO Elon Musk held the crown as the world’s richest man with an estimated wealth of about 231 billion USD. This was the third time in four years he got the title, propelled by a surge in Tesla’s stock.
Founder of e-commerce giant Amazon Jeff Bezos rose to the second place with 185 billion USD as his wealth grew 57% driven by Amazon’s cloud computing winning market share and making up for all his losses last year.
The list ranked 3,279 billionaires from 2,435 companies in 73 countries, up 5% from 3,112 last year./.