Business Vietnam fetches nearly 2 billion USD in fisheries exports Vietnam’s fisheries exports generated nearly 2 billion USD in revenue from January – March, up 8% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Shrimp exports to major markets bounce back Having identified its weakness in 2023, entering the first quarter of 2024, Vietnam's shrimp industry has undergone a clear change, reflected through increases in exports to major markets.

Business Vietnam waiting for major technology projects Vietnam is waiting for major high-tech and future technology projects registered in 2024, as many foreign big names in this field have expressed their interest in the domestic market.