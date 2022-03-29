A Vietnamese boxer train for a tournament (Photo: Zing)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s boxing is aiming for two gold medals at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the team is training hard for the regional event.

Members of the team, including hopefuls Nguyen Van Duong, Nguyen Thi Tam and Truong Dinh Hoang, are training in Thailand until April 22.

Hoang clinched a gold in the men’s 75kg at the Games in 2015 and a silver in the 81kg of the previous one in 2019.

Duong and Tam competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Duong bagged a silver in the men’s 56kg of SEA Games 30 while Tam is the defending champion in the women’s 51kg.

While in Thailand, the boxers are to compete at the Open International Boxing Tournament 2022 slated for April 3-4.

Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi, Vietnam's first World Boxing Organisation champion, will represent the country at the women’s 48kg. She is participating at a boxing tournament in Tien Giang province until the end of this month.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.