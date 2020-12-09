ASEAN ASEAN ministers adopt joint statement on defence cooperation ASEAN defence ministers adopted a joint statement on defence cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN at their 14th meeting, held via videoconference on December 9.

ASEAN ASEAN Parties Against Corruption convenes 16th meeting The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam hosted the 16th Principals Meeting of ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) in the form of videoconference on December 9, with the participation of nine ASEAN member states.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) was held in the form of a video conference on December 9. General Ngo Xuan Lich, Politburo's member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister of Vietnam, chaired the meeting.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 10th session of ASEAN Community Statistical System Committee The 10th session of ASEAN Community Statistical System (ACSS) took place in the form of a video conference on December 9. The session was held by the Vietnam General Statistics Office (GSO) and ASEAN Secretariat.