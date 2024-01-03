Vietnam’s coffee exports reach nearly 4.2 billion USD in 2023 hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam shipped 1.61 million tonnes of coffee abroad in 2023, earning 4.18 billion USD, down 9.6% in volume but up 3.1% in value year-on-year.

The average coffee export price in 2023 was 2,834 USD per tonne, an increase of 14.1% compared with the previous year.

Vietnam’s coffee industry benefited from a hike in Robusta coffee price. The price of Robusta in the world market hit a 28-year peak at the end of 2023 due to low inventories and sale restrictions.

The price of Robusta coffee is forecast to continue increasing in 2024, even reaching a new peak due to concerns about supply shortages.

Vietnam’s coffee exports reach nearly 4.2 billion USD in 2023 hinh anh 2Vietnam shipped 1.61 million tonnes of coffee abroad in 2023, earning 4.18 billion USD, down 9.6% in volume but up 3.1% in value year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association (Vicofa), Vietnam’s coffee production for the 2023-2024 crop will decline to 1.6-1.7 million tonnes, lower than 1.78 million tonnes in 2022-2023.

This year, Vietnam is focusing on solutions to promote the sustainable development of the coffee industry, including ensuring origin traceability and meeting the European Union deforestation regulation (EUDR)./.

VNA