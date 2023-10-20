An awarding ceremony was held recently at the headquarters of the Library of the US Congress in Washington, D.C.

The Literacy Awards program, sponsored by David M. Rubenstein since 2013, honors organizations that provide exemplary, innovative and replicable strategies to combat illiteracy. It has so far honored 180 organizations from 39 countries around the world.

This year's awards were given to 18 organizations from seven countries, namely the US, New Zealand, India, the UK, Indonesia, Pakistan and Vietnam.

According to the LOC, Compassion Books is now a network of 19,597 bookcases or libraries in more than 3,000 schools and residential communities, providing quality reading opportunities for over 2 million readers in 60 out of 63 provinces of Vietnam and a number of schools in Laos.

Through House of Wisdom, Compassion Books established 146 lifelong learning spaces in 12 provinces of Vietnam and four other countries (Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Japan), helping more than 10,000 members, especially children and locals in poor, rural areas to have the opportunity for quality and free education./.

VNA