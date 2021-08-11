Health Hanoi to conduct PCR test on 1.3 million people for COVID-19 The capital city of Hanoi is racing against time to conduct mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people in an effort to soon stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and return to the “new normal.”

Health Homegrown candidate vaccine Covivac begins second stage of clinical trials Vietnam’s second homegrown candidate vaccine Covivac began the second stage of clinical trials in the northern province of Thai Binh’s Vu Thu district on August 11 with the screening testing to choose qualified volunteers.

Health Vietnam records 4,802 new COVID-19 cases on August 11 morning Vietnam documented an additional 4,802 new COVID-19 infections, including ten imported, from 6:30pm on August 10 to 6am on August 11, raising the national count to 232,937, according to the Ministry of Health.