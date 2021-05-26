Health 40 new COVID-19 cases reported on May 26 morning Vietnam recorded 40 more locally-infected COVID-19 cases over the last 6 hours to 12:00 pm May 26, lifting the national count to 5,971, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: 287 cases logged on May 25 afternoon Vietnam recorded 287 cases of COVID-19 from 12pm to 7:30 pm May 25, with a record 243 locally-infected cases in Bac Giang province, according to the Health Ministry.