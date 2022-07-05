Travel Hanoi to impress visitors through beautiful gifts, tourism photos To create a breakthrough in tourism promotion, and contribute to the rapid and sustainable development of Hanoi's tourism industry, the Department of Tourism of the capital city has launched a gift design contest and a tourism photo competition.

Destinations Exploring Bat Trang pottery museum in Hanoi The pottery museum in Bat Trang ancient pottery village forms part of the Centre for the Quintessence of the Vietnamese Craft Village and is about 15km from the heart of Hanoi. The museum houses myriad cultural and historical values from the village.

Travel Ben Tre emerging destination of ecotourism, river-based tours The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, renowned as the kingdom of coconut and for its large acreages of fruit farming, is striving to become a top destination for ecotourism and river-based tours.