Business Measures needed to remove barriers in trans-border e-commerce Removing barriers hindering trans-border e-commerce activities is a current concern of many ministries, sectors and businesses, in the context that despite their advantages in export, Vietnamese firms engaging in the activities have still faced many difficulties.

Videos Vietnam on fastest pace for digital economic growth in region Vietnam's digital economy is growing at the fastest pace in Southeast Asia with gross merchandise value expected to increase by 28%, from 18 billion USD in 2021 to 23 billion USD.