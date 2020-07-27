Health Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

Health Hanoi works hard to ensure proper nutrition for children Hanoi is rolling out various mechanisms, policies, communications activities, and solutions to give best care for children towards fulfilling targets on children nutrition.

Health No new COVID-19 infections recorded on July 27 morning No more new COVID-19 infection cases were reported in Vietnam on July 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.