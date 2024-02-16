Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2024 The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.

Business Infographic January FDI up 40.2% Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted capital, and capital contributed to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors in January totalled 2.36 billion USD as of January 20, an increase of 40.2 percent compared to 2023.

Business Infographic E-commerce grows 25% in 2023 The size of Vietnam’s e-commerce market is estimated to have reached 20.5 billion USD in 2023, for growth of 25 percent compared to 2022. This demonstrates that e-commerce is increasingly asserting its position as a crucial component of Vietnam’s digital economy, driving economic development and leading digital transformation in businesses.