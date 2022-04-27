Vietnam's engineering unit, field hospital leave for UN peacekeeping missions
The deployment ceremony was held by the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on April 27. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 left Hanoi on April 27 for UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Defence - Security Council and Commander-in-chief of the People's Armed Forces, attended the deployment ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence.
The event also saw the attendance of the UN Resident Coordinator, foreign ambassadors, the Head of the European Union Delegation, and foreign defence attachés in Vietnam.
Departing on the mission are 184 officers and soldiers of the Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and 63 of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4. This is the first time Vietnam has sent military engineers to join UN peacekeeping operations.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the officers and soldiers. (Photo: VNA)Addressing the event, President Phuc acknowledged the positive results that the Vietnamese military has achieved on previous UN peacekeeping missions, which has been highly regarded by communities and the UN.
It could be said that Vietnam’s participation over the past eight years has been a highlight in the multilateral foreign policies of the Government, Party and military, he added.
The President also extended his gratitude to the UN, partner countries and organisations that have contributed to the country, and hoped that Vietnam will continue to receive support during peacekeeping missions.
Presiding over the ceremony, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said: “During the missions, officers and soldiers will always maintain their solidarity, unity, determination to overcome challenges, and strive to fulfil the tasks assigned."
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the deployment ceremony. (Photo: VNA)“They will be the true envoy of peace, the symbol of humanism, international solidarity, the embodiment of the noble qualities in a ‘soldier of Uncle Ho’ in the new era, the multinational, multicultural environment of the UN,” he added.
Despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the field hospital's staff have completed the medical, military and language training programme in preparation for the deployment.
During their mission in South Sudan, the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 will focus on applying technology in medical examination and treatment, which will be the premise for them to conduct scientific research.
The hospital will also continue working on public communications and disease prevention in the harsh environment of the area.
This is the first time Vietnam has sent military engineers to join UN peacekeeping operations. (Photo: VNA)The 184 staff members of the Engineering Unit Rotation 1 will help provide humanitarian assistance, supporting the UN delegations in keeping and re-establishing peace in the area.
They will also ensure transport, perform road maintenance, help reconstruct the UN base, and provide support for the local community by building community houses, schools, and other public facilities.
Taking into account the latest deployment, Vietnam’s military has sent a total of 76 officers on individual duties, and 436 soldiers in groups on UN peacekeeping missions./.