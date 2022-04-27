President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the officers and soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, President Phuc acknowledged the positive results that the Vietnamese military has achieved on previous UN peacekeeping missions, which has been highly regarded by communities and the UN.It could be said that Vietnam’s participation over the past eight years has been a highlight in the multilateral foreign policies of the Government, Party and military, he added.The President also extended his gratitude to the UN, partner countries and organisations that have contributed to the country, and hoped that Vietnam will continue to receive support during peacekeeping missions.Presiding over the ceremony, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said: “During the missions, officers and soldiers will always maintain their solidarity, unity, determination to overcome challenges, and strive to fulfil the tasks assigned."