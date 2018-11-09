Vietnam ranked 41st out of 88 countries and territories across the globe in English language proficiency.

(Photo: tienphong.vn)

Vietnam’s English language proficiency was scored as “moderate” in the 2018 EF English Proficiency Index conducted by EF Education First.The eighth edition of the firm’s annual index ranked 88 countries and territories across the five continents. The EF used test data from 1.3 million people using English as their foreign language to make its largest league table so far.The index places the surveyed countries and territories into five proficiency bands: very high, high, moderate, low and very low.This year, Vietnam ranked 41st out of 88 countries and territories across the globe and seventh among 21 Asian countries, following Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Hong Kong (China) and the Republic of Korea, with a score of 53.12.According to the EF, the Red River Delta and the Southeast region have higher English proficiency than other regions in the country. In addition, women have better English skills than men.Vietnam stood 34th among 80 surveyed countries and territories in 2017.Sweden, the Netherlands and Singapore were classified as “very high proficiency” and top the 2018 list with scores of 70.72, 70.31 and 68.63, respectively.EF Education First is an international education company that focuses on language, academies and cultural experience. Founded in 1965, EF’s mission is “opening the world through education” and has more than 500 schools and offices in more than 50 countries.-VNA