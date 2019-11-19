Vietnam’s export of squid, octopus to US surges in 2019
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s export of squid and octopus to the US market saw a strong rise of 63.7 percent in the first nine months of 2019 to reach 11.4 million USD, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
Main export items were dried squid, marinated squid, frozen squid, frozen whole octopus and frozen processed octopus.
The US is now the sixth largest importer of Vietnam’s squid and octopus, accounting for 2.7 percent of the Southeast Asian country’s total export of those products.
As the US-China trade tension escalates, the US raises tariffs on some Chinese squid and octopus products by 30 percent, which has brought opportunities for similar products of Vietnam./.