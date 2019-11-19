Business Central bank cuts interest rate The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates for the second time since September.

Business Indian tech giant eyes Hung Yen Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) has confirmed their intention to invest in a mega project in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Society Coconut offers high value for farmers amid climate change Climate change has affected crop yields in the country but coconut can adapt and offer high value to farmers, experts have said.

Business Companies from Hanoi and Poland seek cooperation Representatives of Hanoi enterprises and their counterparts from Poland gathered in the capital on November 18 to seek potential cooperation at a forum.