Business Block B – O Mon gas-to-power value chain project rolled out The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and its partners signed and started to implement the Block B – O Mon gas-to-power value chain project at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 30 with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attending.

Business HCM City’s October CPI up 0.37% month on month The consumer price index (CPI) in October in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 0.37% from September, with rises seen in the prices of seven out of 11 groups of commodities used to calculate the index, the city’s Statistic Office reported on October 30.

Business Vietnam a potential investment market for retailers Vietnam, with a population of nearly 100 million people, is considered a potential investment market for famous retailers around the world, therefore, many foreign retailers have increased their investments.

Business Vietnam’s coconut industry eyes 1 billion USD in export turnover The Vietnam Coconut Association (VCA) set a target of 1 billion USD in export revenue at its second congress for the 2023-2028 tenure recently held in Ho Chi Minh City.