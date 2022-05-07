Culture - Sports Malaysia eyes all gold medals in diving at SEA Games 31 Malaysian divers are the hot favourites to grab all eight gold medals on offer at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by Vietnam later this month, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.

Culture - Sports Hanoi works hard to make best contributions to SEA Games 31 Hanoi's sports sector has worked hard to make contributions to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) during both preparation process for the biggest regional sport event and sports training activities.