Vietnam's first engineering unit matches for UN mission in Abyei
The remaining 156 members of Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 arrived in Abyei at 2pm on June 15 (local time) to join the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), finishing their four-day march – part of the UN’s peacekeeping operations, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations announced on June 16.
With a distance of more than 10,000 km crossing six countries and territories by both road and air, this operation is the longest of its kind of the Vietnam People's Army.
The first 28 members of Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 left the homeland on May 3 and arrived in Abyei on May 5.
Established in 2014 and debuted in November 2021, the 184-member unit has been the biggest of Vietnam to join UN peacekeeping mission to date.
Since the end of March, more than 2,000 tonnes of equipment and goods serving the unit have been delivered to the mission in Abyei by sea./.