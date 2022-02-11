Politics Venezuela beefs up cooperative ties with ASEAN Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Félix Plasencia has freshly chaired a Venezuela-ASEAN dialogue with the participation of diplomatic representatives of four ASEAN nations in Venezuela, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Politics NA Chairman congratulates Iranian parliamentary leader on National Day National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the occasion of the National Day of Iran (February 11, 1979-2022).

Politics Hanoi seeks stronger cooperation with Singapore Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung on February 10 suggested Singapore build a Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the capital city.

Politics Algeria hopes for stronger economic partnership with Vietnam: Ambassador Algeria hopes to further bolster its economic partnership with Vietnam to match the sound political ties between the two countries, according to Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid.