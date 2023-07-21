The Vietnamese deaf football team are undergoing training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre (Photo: vff.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese deaf football team has undergone training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in preparation for the Summer Deaf Games “We Are Together Sport” that will be held in Ufa, Bashkortostan Republic of Russia from July 23 to August 2, according to Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).



More than 600 athletes from 31 countries will compete at the Games.



The Vietnamese sports delegation to the games consists of 27 members, including athletes, the training board and interpreters. The athletes will compete in three sports, namely football, badminton and bowling.



Previously, in 2016, the VFF supported the deaf football team to attend the first ASEAN Deaf Football Championship held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in which, the team won a bronze medal./.