Vietnam’s international position continuously consolidated, heightened: official
Vietnam’s success in winning a seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure demonstrates the country’s continuously consolidated and heightened position and reputation in the international arena, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu has said.
Hieu told the press right after the election result was announced at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 11 that this also reflects the international community's acknowledgement of human rights achievements Vietnam has recorded.
Hieu told the press right after the election result was announced at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 11 that this also reflects the international community’s acknowledgement of human rights achievements Vietnam has recorded.
It is also an outcome of the close leadership and direct engagement of high-ranking leaders, as well as efforts of the entire political system, including press agencies, in protecting and promoting human rights in Vietnam, said the head of the Vietnamese delegation.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, also stressed the significance of the UNHRC and high competitiveness among the candidates, especially those from Asia-Pacific.
With the message of “Mutual Respect. Dialogue and Cooperation. Ensuring All Human Rights, for All” for its three-year membership at the council, Vietnam will directly contribute to protecting and promoting human rights worldwide – one of the three main tasks of the UN, he affirmed.
Vietnam will promote priorities identified through dialogue and cooperation, especially the protection of vulnerable groups and the guarantee of human rights in response to global issues, Giang continued.
Such moves will contribute to addressing shared concerns and urgent issues facing humankind, while opening up opportunities for Vietnam to exchange experience and pool international support to help Vietnamese people better enjoy human rights and citizens’ rights, according to the ambassador.
The council is an inter-governmental body within the UN system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them. It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year.
The council is made up of 47 UN member states which are elected by the UN General Assembly.
Vietnam has always actively and responsibly participated in activities of UNHRC since the council was established in 2006. This is the second time it has been elected to the council, with the first being in 2013 for the 2014-2016 tenure.
Vietnam’s successful fulfillment of the UNHRC membership in the 2014-2016 term has contributed to protecting national interests and improved its international position and reputation.
The country has joined the HRC Core Group on Human Rights and Climate Change and proposed a number of resolutions on climate change impacts on vulnerable groups, which were approved by the council.
Vietnam was also the co-author and co-sponsor of tens of the council’s resolutions during the period, focusing on rights in economy, social affairs and culture, the protection of vulnerable groups, gender equality and discrimination combat, among other issues.
The country acted as a bridge promoting cooperation and dialogue between countries and groups of nations in order to accelerate the UNHRC’s fair, progressive approach towards people in such areas as reproductive health, the fight against violence against women, and gender-based violence.
Vietnam promoted dialogues within the framework of the UNHRC, between relevant countries, regional organisations and UN mechanisms on human rights to address specific concern on human rights and humanitarian issues.
The above-said contents will continue to be the Southeast Asian country’s priorities in the 2023-2025 term./.