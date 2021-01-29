Business Vietnam concerned about Brazil’s rules on aquatic imports The Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam Office) has expressed the country’s concern over Brazil’s application of regulations that go beyond international practices on shrimp and tra fish imported from Vietnam.

Business Ministry orders temporary close of Quang Ninh-based Van Don airport The Ministry of Transport on January 28 decided to close down the Van Don international airport in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh for 15 days after many locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 was confirmed on the same day.

Business Ho Chi Minh City to become economic, financial centre in Asia by 2045 Ho Chi Minh City is set to become a centre of economics and finance in Asia by 2045, boasting sustainable development and high living standards, a municipal official has said.